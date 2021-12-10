Bantry boys through to National Cup semi-finals

Larkin College 39

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntrai 63

COLÁISTE Pobail Bheanntraí's U16 boys’ basketball team made the long trip to Dublin worthwhile when they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U16B National Cup.

Taking on Larkin College in this quarter-final, the Bantry school started well, similar to their last-16 encounter two weeks earlier against St Munchin's of Limerick.

Here, Bantry took a ten-point lead into the second quarter, mostly through defensive steals from a high press, the strength and skill of captain Stephen O'Donovan, and Jack Phillips did much of the scoring while Charlie Curran was superb at setting them up from the point-guard position.

In defence Oscar Doody and Christopher Cronin were fantastic in easing the threat of Rabidan, Larkins’ key player.

In the second half James Keane, Evin Harrington and Paddy Russell made match-winning contributions while Conor Hinnel, Eoin Crowley, Jack Gibbons, Tom Murphy and Owen Crowley showed that this team has huge strength in depth. In the final quarter, Cathal McCarthy added a fantastic five points to the team’s tally.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraiwill take on Cresent College Comprehensive of Limerick in the semi-final next Wednesday, 15th, at 11.45am in the University of Limerick.