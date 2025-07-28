Bowling is an example where sport and heritage meet, says Micheál Martin

PERHAPS it was no surprise that Micheál Martin rolled up his sleeves and threw a bowl at the recent All-Ireland Road Bowling Championships held at Castletownkenneigh – there is a tradition of road bowling in the Taoiseach’s family.

Ból Chumann secretary Seamus Ó Tuama made reference to the fact that the Aherns, the Taoiseach’s cousins from his mother’s side that live in Lisgoold, were once prominent bowlers who achieved distinction in their time.

Martin made the trip to West Cork for the official opening of the first All-Ireland series of the year. He explained that road bowling is not just a rural sport – where he came from in Turner’s Cross, road bowling has a strong cultural tradition played by his late uncles before large housing estates were built.

‘Road bowling is a unique Irish tradition that is deeply rooted in the rural and urban communities,’ Martin said, ‘a sport that has been successfully passed down from generation to generation, on winding country roads equipped with a simple steel bowl and a gathered crowd we see living tradition in motion.

‘Road bowling reminds us that heritage is not static, it lives, it breathes, and it grows with each new generation that picks up the bowl and takes to the road. Our traditions are worth supporting, protecting and passing on, road bowling is an example where sport and heritage meet.’

An Taoiseach hailed how road bowling ensures equal opportunities for women in sport.

‘We must work hard to reduce the participation gap between men and women in sport and to reduce the dropout of young girls from sport,’ he said.

‘As part of these efforts the number of women in leadership positions in sport will have to increase including on the boards of national governing bodies, and it is important that young girls see women at decision-making levels. The government is working hard to reach clarity in this area.’

As the action got ready to get underway, Martin himself threw a bowl, much to the delight of the gathering.