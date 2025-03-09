Bandon guarantee top-four spot in Munster Junior League Division 1

BANDON ensured a top-four spot and a place in next season’s All-Ireland Junior Cup with a 35-19 home win against top-four rivals Kanturk in Munster Junior League Division 1.

Tries from Tom Ferguson (2), Scott Kingston and Gearoid O’Leary ensured a bonus-point win while Hugh O’Mahony kicked two conversions and a penalty and Dylan Barr added two penalties and a conversion. Bandon play their final league game this Sunday away to Mallow at 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, a late comeback by Skibbereen saw them beat Sunday’s Well 19-18 to move up to eighth. Daniel Kingston, Xavier McEldowney and Tom Beare scored tries for the West Cork side while Dave Shannon converted two. They have two games left to play, away to newly-crowned Division 1 champions Thomond on Sunday at 2.30pm and an unscheduled tie against Richmond.

Clonakilty suffered their ninth defeat of the season, losing at home to Thurles, 34-31, and relegation to Division 2 is still a possibility. Olan Deane (2), Henry Miles and Finian Neville got tries for Clon as well as being awarded a penalty try, Mark Purcell kicked two penalties. If Clon can beat Richmond on Sunday, survival will almost be confirmed.

In Division 2, Kinsale got over Fethard 41-29 to hold on to third place. Mattie O’Donovan and Brian O’Donnell each scored two tries for Kinsale while David Looney, James O’Donovan and David Ogden got one try each. Dylan Lacey kicked three conversions. They go into their final game at home to Ballincollig two points ahead of their opponents and a win or draw would guarantee third spot.