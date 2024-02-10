Bandon, Clon and Skibb all win in Munster JL Division 1

BEN Lovell was the hero for Clonakilty as his last-minute try earned them a 32-27 away win at Kilfeacle in their latest Munster Junior League Division 1 clash.

Dave Jennings, Cathal O’Regan, Rory Fletcher, and William Tyner were Clonakilty‘s other try scorers. Eoin Downey kicked two conversions and a penalty. The result pushes Clon into fifth place in the Division 1 table, on 26 points. Next up is a home derby against their nearest neighbours Bandon this Saturday at 2.30pm.

Skibbereen maintained their challenge for a top-four finish with a bonus-point 26-21 home win over Thurles. Daniel Kitson, Daniel Kingston, Tom Beale, and Adam Sheehan scored tries for Skibb and Kitson added three conversions. The win leaves Skibbereen in eighth place on 22 points. Skibb’s next game is on February 18th, away to Clonakilty.

Bandon had a hard-fought win over Charleville 14-6 at home on Sunday. The victory propelled Bandon to ninth place on 20 points, just two points behind Skibbereen. It’s a short trip to Shannonvale on Saturday for the Bandon men to face Clon at 2.30pm.