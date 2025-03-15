Bandon and Clon teams advance in Munster age-grade cups

WEST Cork teams enjoyed plenty of success in both the boys’ and girls’ U14, U16 and U18 Munster Rugby competitions last weekend.

Bandon will meet Old Christians in the Munster Boys U18 Cup final after the West Cork team beat Ennis 31-21 in their semi-final, while Clonakilty lost 16-14 to Old Christians.

Clonakilty will contest the Munster Boys U16 Cup final after they beat Kinsale 10-5, and will now play Waterpark who defeated Old Christians 24-34. There was no joy for Clon in the Munster Boys U14 Cup as they lost 26-7 to Bruff.

In the Munster Girls U18.5 Cup, Clonakilty overcame Shannon 37-14 in a quarter-final and will now meet Ennis in the semi-finals. In the Munster Girls U16 Cup semi-finals this weekend, Dunmanway Bantry-Bay (who beat Shannon in their quarter-final) take on Richmond-Scarriff while Clonakilty (who defeated Bruff) play Ennis.

In the Munster Girls U14 Cup, Clonakilty beat Shannon 30-0 to set up a semi-final with Cobh Pirates, who beat Kinsale-Muskerry 42-31.