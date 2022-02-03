Ballinspittle hockey star Harte signs new deal with SV Kampong

IRELAND hockey star David Harte has signed a new contract with SV Kampong Hockey in The Netherlands.

The Ballinspittle man has twice been crowned the world’s best hockey goalkeeper and was also between the posts for Ireland at the 2016 Olympics – and now the 33-year-old has committed his future to Kampong.

Harte has been the Utrecht club’s number one goalkeeper for the past ten years.

‘Kampong is my family. I feel completely at home here and I am therefore happy that I can defend the goal of Kampong for several more years,’ Harte said.