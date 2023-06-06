Ballinascarthy's Condon named in Minor Camogie Team of the Year

BALLINASCARTHY star Millie Condon has been selected at midfield in the 2023 Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Championship Team of the Year.

Dual player Condon, who plays for Clonakilty in ladies football too, began the year by winning the inaugural Paudie Palmer West Cork Sports Star Youth Award and was a colossal figure in the Cork team that retained their All Ireland title.

Maedhbh De Burca (Carrigtwohill), Caoimhe O'Donoghue (Bishopstown), Laura Dunlea (Sarsfields), Emily O'Donoghue (Bishopstown) and Erinn Curtin (Blackrock) were the other Cork representatives.

Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Championship Team of the Year 2023: Katelyn Gardner (Waterford); Maedhbh De Búrca (Cork), Ava Crowe (Galway), Caoimhe O’Donoghue (Cork); Laura Dunlea (Cork), Laoise Forrest (Waterford), Shauna Heffernan (Tipperary); Millie Condon (Cork), Kayla Madden (Galway); Rachel Dowling (Kilkenny), Aoibheann Barry (Galway), Alannah McNulty (Waterford); Maggie Gostl (Waterford), Emily O’Donoghue (Cork), Erinn Curtin (Cork).