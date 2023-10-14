Bal hurling heroes of 1998 to be honoured

ON Sunday, at half time of the South West junior A hurling final between Clonakilty and St James in Newcestown, the Ballinascarthy hurling team of 1998 will be honoured as the 25th anniversary champions.

In 1998 Ballinascarthy were defending their SW title, won so gloriously the previous year against favourites Bandon, when Colman Murphy gave a scoring display of the ages in a 0-15 to 0-10 victory. The two sides met again in the 1998 final in Ballineen on September 20th and this time the ‘Red Devils’ were on the hunt for goals. Six in all they flashed past the Bandon goalkeeper, John Kingston (2), Kevin Ryan (2), Colman Murphy and Willie Deasy all raising green flags.

Bal led at half time by eight points, 3-4 to 0-5 and there was no let-up in the second half as they added three more goals in a comprehensive 6-7 to 1-10 victory. Kevin Crowley captained the team and Mícheál McCarthy was named man-of-the-match.

Ballinascarthy: Kevin Crowley (captain), Brian Murphy, Gerry Ryan, Paul Kingston, Eoin Meade, Mícheál McCarthy, Keith Collins, Colm O’Brien, Tim Coffey, John Dineen, Padraig Deasy, Kieran Dineen, Kevin Ryan, Colman Murphy, William Deasy. Subs used, John Kingston and Mícheál Deasy. Other subs, Michael Kingston, Paddy Crowley, Patrick O’Flynn, Thomas O’Leary, Kevin Kingston, Conor Nyhan, Niall Deasy, Stephen Moloney, Darragh Deasy.

Ger Crowley, ex-Valley Rovers man, coached the side, with Stephen Moloney, Bantry, doing the training.