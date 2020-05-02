Bal GAA players raise €6k for local hospital

BALLINASCARTHY GAA Club went the extra mile in their fundraiser for Clonakilty Community Hospital.
Sport
May, 2020
Gary ODonovan, Fintan McCarthy and Phil Healy to take part in online QA to raise funds for charity
Read more
Forty-three players from the club’s junior hurling and football panels combined to run 121 miles for the 121 beds of Clonakilty Community Hospital last Thursday evening.
The original target was €1,000 but the club raised six times this amount after an incredible €6,000 was fundraised, a testament to the generosity of club members, the community and surrounding areas. This event was organised by Bal GAA member Ciarán Deasy.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.