Sport

Bal GAA players raise €6k for local hospital

May 2nd, 2020 11:08 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Some of the members of Ballinascarthy football and hurling teams that participated in the collective '121 miles for 121 beds'fundraiser for the Clonakilty Community Hospital. All participants did their runs within a two-mile radius of their home. Pictured from left, Cian Ryan, Sean Ryan, Barry Hanrahan, Cormac McCarthy, David McCarthy and Ciarán Nyhan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

BALLINASCARTHY GAA Club went the extra mile in their fundraiser for Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Forty-three players from the club’s junior hurling and football panels combined to run 121 miles for the 121 beds of Clonakilty Community Hospital last Thursday evening.

The original target was €1,000 but the club raised six times this amount after an incredible €6,000 was fundraised, a testament to the generosity of club members, the community and surrounding areas. This event was organised by Bal GAA member Ciarán Deasy.

