Bal GAA players raise €6k for local hospital

BALLINASCARTHY GAA Club went the extra mile in their fundraiser for Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Forty-three players from the club’s junior hurling and football panels combined to run 121 miles for the 121 beds of Clonakilty Community Hospital last Thursday evening.

The original target was €1,000 but the club raised six times this amount after an incredible €6,000 was fundraised, a testament to the generosity of club members, the community and surrounding areas. This event was organised by Bal GAA member Ciarán Deasy.