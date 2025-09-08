West Cork's ‘Third World’ ambulance service puts lives at risk

WEST Cork’s ambulance service has been described as ‘third world’ and the shortage of staff is leaving rural areas at risk, it has been claimed.

The NAS (National Ambulance Service) has launched a recruitment drive in a bid to address the shortfall in resources in remote areas of the region.

Ger O’Dea, community engagement officer with the NAS, said with just four ambulance stations in West Cork – Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry and Castletownbere – and the vastness of the region that means they are often travelling across peninsulas, and even over the border into Kerry.

‘We do struggle to recruit in the remote areas,’ he said, urging people interested to call into their local ambulance station to meet the paramedics and have a chat with them about the job.

‘It’s a three-year course which is split into sections with blended learning in some instances. There’s a lot of time spent on ambulances and on placements too.’

Ger added that those interested in applying will need a full driving licence and a C1 driving licence for light trucks as the ambulances are quite big.

‘People can still apply so long as long as they have the expectation to get that licence,’ he recently told the Cork Today programme on C103.

The NAS is also hoping to recruit more Community First Responders across West `

Cork.

The issue was raised by Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) at this week’s meeting of the Municipal District of West Cork.

He called on the NAS and the HSE to address as a ‘matter of urgency’ the current status of the ambulance service and the complete lack of relevant cover for many rural parts of West Cork.

He said it will have major health consequences if it is not rectified immediately.

Cllr Harrington claimed that at points the nearest ambulance to Skibbereen has been in Caherciveen in County Kerry and his comments were echoed by several other councillors who praised the work of First Responder groups and other organisation in West Cork for their services.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said he was ‘disgusted’ when he recently saw the rota of paramedics in a private meeting stating that West Cork is getting a ‘third world service’.

‘A car having to go meet an ambulance. You wouldn’t see it in the Bush!’ said Cllr Carroll.

His colleague, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy pointed out that as the population ages this issue will only worsen.

‘There are expected to be 1.6m people in Ireland aged over 65 years of age by 2051, double what there was in 2023,’ he said.

Councillors agreed to write a letter to the relevant individuals of the NAS, HSE as well as the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.