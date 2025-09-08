Sherkin’s Patsy shortlisted for top craft award

THE Design and Craft Council of Ireland has selected artist and craftworker ​Patsy Atkinson, who divides her time between Sherkin Island and Cork city, as one of the finalists in its Future Makers 2025 Awards.

Established in 2009, Future Makers is an initiative that recognises talent, potential and creativity and serves as a showcase for the next generation of designers, and

craftspeople.

Patsy, who is currently undertaking a Masters by Research at MTU Crawford College of Art and Design in textile art, said her work is rooted in a deep connection with nature.

The part-time islander said she aspires to capture a sense of nature’s ethereal beauty and fragility in a sensitive and sustainable way.

She does this by working in eco prints, slow stitch, monoprints, natural dyes and paper-making.

Natural elements such as wildflowers, weeds, seed heads, natural cordage, found objects and other gifts from nature, inspire and enhance her work.

‘My hope, always, is that the pieces I create reflect acute observation, quiet contemplation, and a sense of reverence for the natural world.’

One example of her work, which was featured by the craft council, is titled Reliquary.

It was inspired by a line written by the American poet Mary Oliver: ‘The prayers that are made out of grass.’

The Future Makers award winners will be announced at a special event in the RDS Dublin on Tuesday, September 9th.