Aoife and Fintan to row for Ireland at European Championships

May 19th, 2023 5:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Skibbereen rowers Aoife Casey and Fintan McCarthy will be in action on the European stage next week.

With Paul O’Donovan unavailable for the 2023 European Rowing Championships next week, Olympic and World champion Fintan McCarthy will be partnered by World U23 silver medallist Hugh Moore in the Irish men’s lightweight double in Bled, Slovenia (May 25th to 28th).

In the Rowing Ireland announcement for the Europeans, it also confirmed that Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen will continue in the Irish women’s lightweight double. Together they won bronze at the 2022 World Rowing Championships. 

Rowing Ireland is sending ten crews to the Europeans.

LM2x: Fintan McCarthy, Hugh Moore. 

LW2x: Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey. 

LW1x: Siobhan McCrohan. 

M2x: Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch.

M1x: Brian Colsh. 

M4-: John Kearney, Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney, Fionnán McQuillan-Tolan. 

W2x: Zoe Hyde, Sanita Puspure. 

W4-: Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh, Tara Hanlon, Eimear Lambe. 

W2-: Natalie Long, Imogen Magner. 

PR2 M2x: Katie O’Brien, Steven McGowan. 

Reserve: Adam Murphy. 

 

