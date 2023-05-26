Aoife and Fintan to race in A finals at Europeans

BY CLARA O’BRIEN

SKIBBEREEN’S two rowers at the European Rowing Championships will contest A finals on Saturday.

Margaret Cremen and Skibb’s Aoife Casey were first up on Friday morning in the repechage of the lightweight women's double. In an exciting finish, three doubles were all within touching distance of each other with only two to qualify for the A final. Ireland stuck it out and finished in second place behind Greece, winning the ticket into the A final on Saturday (12:57pm).

In the short afternoon session, Skibbereen rower Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore raced in the A/B semi-final of the lightweight men's double. The top three boats qualified for the A finals and Ireland did just that. Finishing in third position behind Switzerland and Greece, McCarthy and Moore have another go at it tomorrow in the A final (1:13pm).