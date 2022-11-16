‘An absolute dream come true,' as Kinsale golfer Murphy earns DP World Tour card

KINSALE golfer John Murphy has described earning his DP World Tour card as ‘an absolute dream come true.’

Murphy secured his card on the DP World Tour for the 2023 season after finishing inside the top 25 at the qualifying school final in Tarragona, Spain.

The West Cork golfer produced the goods on Wednesday, shooting a sensational bogey-free round of six-under par 65 to finish on -17, and crucially inside the top 25.

‘Honestly have no words. An absolute dream come true and can’t thank my team around me enough for helping me to reach this point through a lot of hard work and sacrifice. Only the beginning,’ Murphy tweeted afterwards.