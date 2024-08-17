All-Ireland winner Hannah Looney wants to row with Paul and Fintan on the River Ilen!

AFTER Cork’s All-Ireland final success in 2023, dual star Hannah Looney celebrated with the O'Duffy Cup by being rowed down the River Lee – and now she wants to row down the River Ilen in Skibbereen with Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy!

When Looney was asked about her celebration plans following the All-Ireland final, she quipped, ‘Maybe bungee jump off the Shandon Bells!,’ before adding, ‘Do you've any connections with Paul (O'Donovan) and Fintan (McCarthy)? We must get onto them and see if they'll row me down the Lee.

‘I'll go down to Skibb for a row, even, but we'll be celebrating for the week. You work hard for this. Special, special moments.