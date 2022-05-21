Áine Terry’s two-goal salvo proves decisive for Cork

Áine Terry O’Sullivan scored two goals and played a vital role in Cork’s Munster LGFA SFC semi-final win over Waterford last Sunday.

The Beara forward was back to her best and scored two goals to help Cork ease to a 4-10 to 1-12 win in Fraher Field.

O’Sullivan, along with Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn formed a potent full-forward line that helped Cork register a deserved victory despite their opponents best efforts.

‘It was definitely very tough out there today,’ Áine Terry O’Sullivan told The Southern Star shortly after the final whistle. ‘Waterford are a very good side and we were under no illusions as to the challenge they were going to bring today. There was actually quite a strong breeze and we had a good lead going into half time.

‘I suppose it was just trying to keep that ticking over in the second half. We did that although conceding a late goal was bit annoying at the end. Look, we will take the win. It was a good start for us and we are looking forward to the Munster final in two weeks’ time.’

O’Sullivan has plenty of experience of playing alongside Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan and Kinsale’s Orla Finn over the last number of years.

The trio’s combined movements and finishing enabled Cork to overcome a sticky opponent in Dungarvan. All three will be vital to the Rebel’s chances of going into Killarney and toppling Kerry in the provincial decider.

‘We have played together a long time now alright and are well used to each other,’ the Beara and Cork forward said.

‘There were some good moves against Waterford but still plenty to work on. We have two weeks to try and improve on a few more things. Hopefully, we will be firing on all cylinders in two weeks’ time.’

Shane Ronayne and his Cork management team have put their senior squad through an intense six-week block of training. The benefits of that rigorous effort was clear against Waterford as Cork looked fresh, agile and sharp on the opening weekend of the championship campaign.

‘There was a good break between the end of the National League and our first Munster championship game,’ Áine Terry O’Sullivan said.

‘We played a good few challenge matches but they are not as good as full championship games. We all know that because of the split-season (inter-county first and then club) that the year is going to go by very quickly.

‘So that’s why it was great to get out on the pitch against Waterford and to get the win as well. We have another match to look forward to now against Kerry.

‘Everyone (in the Cork panel) is definitely looking forward to that. Kerry are building there for the last few years. They had a great win in the National League final and against Tipperary in the Munster semi-finals too. It is going to be a very tough match but something everyone is looking forward to.’