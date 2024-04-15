Aidan Murphy withdraws from Irish team for Europeans

AIDAN Murphy has withdrawn from the Ból Chumann men’s team for next month’s European Championships in Germany.

The Brinny bowler’s absence, though understandable as he has family commitments that weekend (May 1oth to 12th), will be significant as he is a proven competitor at these championships, having won gold on the Moors at Pesaro in 2012 and silver on the road at Ootmarsum in 2016.

A very worthy replacement comes in the form of Michael Murphy, Ballyclough, an active player in junior ranks and with experience at these championships having been a valued member of the 2012 team in Italy.

Also out is Ulster representative in youths, Oisin Gribben whose loss will be felt as he is a dual Ulster U16/U18 champion. His place will be filled by Cork’s Daniel Wilmot, son of senior panellist Brian. Daniel’s figures from the original trials held during September/October last year had him on the fringes of selection and he is a very capable replacement.

Recently at Castletownkenneigh’s auto-track, there was a full practice trial workout in the Moors and German Loft disciplines for Ból Chumann’s international panel. The trial aspect of these sessions sees all throws measured with figures achieved determining selection on the various teams. Thirty-one in total make up Ból Chumann’s four selected panels and there was close to a 100-percent Cork-based turn-out at Castletownkenneigh.

The full squad for Germany is as follows: senior men – Seamus Sexton, David Murphy, Martin Coppinger, James O’Donovan, Gary Daly, Michael Bohane, Tim Young, Billy McAuliffe, Thomas Mackle, Colm Rafferty, Andrew O’Callaghan, Michael Murphy, Brian Wilmot; senior women – Kelly Mallon, Dervla Toal-Mallon, Geraldine Daly, Veronica O’Mahony, Hannah Sexton, Ciara Buckley, Hannah Cronin, Rachel Desmond, Emma Fitzpatrick (coach/mentor); Youths boys – Cathal Creedon, Liam Murphy, Jonathan Deane, Anthony Crowley, Daniel Wilmot; Youths girls – Ellen Sexton, Laura Sexton, Darcy O’Brien, Michaela Greene.