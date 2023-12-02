Ahiohill footballer Dullea proving an instant hit with Glanmire

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THE West Cork interest in the All-Ireland ladies’ football club action this weekend will stretch to Mallow on Sunday when Ahiohill woman Michelle Dullea will line out with Glanmire in an intermediate semi-final.

The former Keelnameela footballer is a potent addition to the Glanmire attack, and has proved an instant hit ‒ Dullea scored 0-3 in Glanmire’s 2-5 to 0-9 All-Ireland quarter-final win against Tir Chonaill Gaels in London last weekend.

On Sunday, Dullea and Co take on Meath club Na Fianna in an All-Ireland intermediate club championship semi-final in Mallow (2pm). The city side’s West Cork import has the ability to make the difference ‒ in Glanmire’s Munster semi-final win over Boherlahan/Dualla, Dullea scored 1-5 of their 2-12 total.

She previously lined out with the West Cork divisional team in their early years and was then part of the management team when West Cork won the county senior title in 2020.