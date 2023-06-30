Ahamilla will host second senior inter-county match this Saturday

‘WE’RE definitely available to do it again,’ said Yvonne Ryan, chairperson of Clonakilty LGFA Club after Ahamilla hosted the Munster LGFA senior championship meeting of Cork and Waterford in May.

It was the first time a senior ladies’ inter-county football championship game was held in West Cork.

Now, less than seven weeks on the club will roll out the red carpet again, as it hosts the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 4 meeting of Cork and Tipperary on Saturday (2pm).

‘When Marian Crowley, the county board chairperson, rang me to ask me if we would take it again, we were delighted,’ Yvonne Ryan explained.

‘On the day against Waterford, the reaction was fantastic from the seniors and Cork manager Shane Ronayne. I spoke to Shane that day in Clonakilty and he said “if we get an opportunity for a home venue, we would absolutely come back here again”.

‘Being in a smaller venue meant that the stand was packed and there was a big crowd here that day that got behind the team.’

Getting the opportunity to host another inter-county game so quickly after the success of the Munster championship game in May came as a pleasant surprise.

‘I couldn’t believe that it was so quick,’ Ryan said. ‘It’s great. I got onto the chairperson of Clonakilty GAA and straight away he said yes. They were delighted with the publicity as well. It was great for the club, for the town and for the recognition Clonakilty GAA got,’ the chairperson said.

The Munster Council came to Clon last time out. This time, it’s the LGFA as it’s an All-Ireland championship clash, making the occasion a bit more special. It’s an opportunity to open the door for even more high-profile games.

‘The LGFA will see what we have to offer. The Munster Council saw everything like the car parking, shops, mini games, etc. Hopefully the LGFA will see it now on Saturday and if it’s a success, I can’t see any reason why we can’t host more games.’