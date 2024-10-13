Southern Star Ltd. logo
Adrigole v Glengarriff in junior B Beara football final

October 13th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Adrigole v Glengarriff in junior B Beara football final
The Adrigole junior B team that enjoyed 1-11 to 0-12 win over Garnish in the Beara semi-final.

ADRIGOLE take on Glengarriff in the Beara junior B football final this Sunday in Cahermore at 2pm.

Glengarriff beat Castletownbere in an epic semi-final last month, coming out on top after extra time, 2-14 to 0-16. The teams were level after normal time, 2-7 to 0-13. Glengarriff took control in the first half of extra time to lead 2-12 to 0-15 heading into the second ten-minute period, and here they stretched their lead to win by four, and advance to the final.

In the other semi-final Adrigole’s second team beat Garnish 1-11 to 0-12 in Castletownbere, and this sets up a busy weekend for Adrigole as their first team is in county intermediate A semi-final action against Boherbue in Cill na Martra on Saturday (4pm).

 

 

