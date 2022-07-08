MORE of the same, please – that is Colm O’Driscoll’s message following Carbery’s recent Thursday evening wins against Beara and Avondhu in the county senior football championship.

The former Cork footballer – and current Carbery senior football captain – has urged the GAA to move with the times, including their scheduling of games.

‘GAA is a lot of peoples’ first love, but you need to make it attractive,’ the Tadhg MacCarthaigh man says.

‘The GAA needs to keep moving with the times to keep up with rugby and soccer and all the other sports in Cork that people can play.

‘If you asked club players when they prefer playing, I guarantee a lot would say Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday.

'A lot of guys don’t want to play games on Sunday anymore because Sunday might be the one day out of the seven that you have with your family or you have off.

‘Fellas might not say it publicly, but they don’t want to be out at half three on a Sunday. If a game is on a Sunday evening, you’re curtailing a player’s weekend. They talk about a balance between work and life, and there is sport there too. The balance must be right. A happy player will be a better player – they can enjoy their sport, the weekend and their social life.’