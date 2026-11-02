A lasting legacy for Oisín Gillain in the heart of Kilbrittain

OISÍN Gillain would have got a kick out of the thought of his friends and family getting dressed up for a Lip Sync in his honour.

The Kilbrittain teen loved life, loved fun and loved his home village. That feeling is mutual.

Oisín, only 18 and a half, passed away in March 2025 from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). A larger-than-life rogue, as his mom Catherine has described him, his family and community are making sure he will never be forgotten.

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In his memory, a new gym will be built as part of a community hub in Kilbrittain.

So far, over €100,000 has been fundraised, and more is to follow as the Kilbrittain Lip Sync in aid of Oisín’s Gym will be held at Bandon GAA Pavilion on November 13th and 14th. Fun, laughs and entertainment are all guaranteed, with Oisín at the centre of it all.

Twelve acts, all close to Oisín for different reasons, will battle it out on stage. No surprise that tickets are selling fast, with Saturday night almost sold out at the time of print.

To get your hands on tickets, go to Kilbrittain Post Office or Graphix Hair Design in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon.

The incredible fundraising efforts so far have helped the Gillains to apply for grants through SECAD, who chose Oisín’s project to plant Irish native trees close to the site of the proposed community complex in Kilbrittain.

This new community hub, a two-storey building, will be in the centre of the village. It will include Oisín’s gym, as well as a butterfly room in memory of Anne Enright, a Kilbrittain teenager who died in September 2024. The butterfly room will be a place to remember Anne, and a space where friends can hang out with a pool table, games and more.

This community hub will also have a weights section and a cardio section, as well as a sensory room, dressing-rooms and a large function room.

It will ensure that Oisín’s legacy lives on in the community that meant so much to him.