A feast of football in this weekend's Cork county championships

THIS weekend is one to savour for gaelic football fans all over the county. With 30 games, there'll be no shortage of action throughout Cork. See below for all the fixtures from Premier Junior to Premier Senior.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH

Premier JFC

7.30pm, Kilmurry v Canovee in Macroom

7.30pm, Cobh v St James in Ovens

7.30pm, Glenville v Kinsale in Páirc Uí Rinn

7.30pm, Cullen v Ballydesmond in Mallow

7.30pm, Urhan v Buttevant in Ballincollig

7.30pm, Millstreet v St Nick's in Mourneabbey

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH

IAFC

4.30pm, Dromtarriffe v Kildorrery in Liscarroll

4.30pm, Adrigole v Gabriel Rangers in Kealkill

4.30pm, Mitchelstown v Glanworth in Araglin

4.30pm, St Vincent's v Ballinora in Ovens

4.30pm, Na Piarsaigh v St Finbarr's in Mayfield

4.30pm, Boherbue v Glanmire in Mourneabbey

Premier IFC

6.30pm, Ilen Rovers v Aghada in Brinny

6.30pm, Uibh Laoire v Aghabullogue in Kilmurry

6.30pm, Bantry Blues v Naomh Abán in Newcestown

6.30pm, Nemo Rangers v Bandon in Ballygarvan

6.30pm, Castletownbere v Rockchapel in Cill na Martra

6.30pm, Kilshannig v Macroom in in Kanturk

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH

SAFC

2pm, Carrigaline v Cill na Martra in Ballymaw

2pm, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh v Kiskeam Carrigadrohid

2pm, Dohenys v O'Donovan Rossa in Rossmore

2pm, Kanturk v Fermoy in Glantane

2pm, Newmarket v Clyda Rovers in Ballyclough

2pm, Knocknagree v Bishopstown in Clondrohid

Premier SFC

4pm, Nemo Rangers v Newcestown in Cloughduv

4pm, Ballincollig v Éire Óg in Kilmurry

4pm, Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers in Leap

4pm, Clonakilty v St Michael's in Bandon

4pm, St Finbarr's v Valley Rovers in Coachford

4pm, Douglas v Mallow in Grenagh