A feast of football in this weekend's Cork county championships

THIS weekend is one to savour for gaelic football fans all over the county. With 30 games, there'll be no shortage of action throughout Cork. See below for all the fixtures from Premier Junior to Premier Senior.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH
Premier JFC
7.30pm, Kilmurry v Canovee in Macroom
7.30pm, Cobh v St James in Ovens
7.30pm, Glenville v Kinsale in Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm, Cullen v Ballydesmond in Mallow
7.30pm, Urhan v Buttevant in Ballincollig
7.30pm, Millstreet v St Nick's in Mourneabbey
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH
IAFC
4.30pm, Dromtarriffe v Kildorrery in Liscarroll
4.30pm, Adrigole v Gabriel Rangers in Kealkill
4.30pm, Mitchelstown v Glanworth in Araglin
4.30pm, St Vincent's v Ballinora in Ovens
4.30pm, Na Piarsaigh v St Finbarr's in Mayfield
4.30pm, Boherbue v Glanmire in Mourneabbey
Premier IFC
6.30pm, Ilen Rovers v Aghada in Brinny
6.30pm, Uibh Laoire v Aghabullogue in Kilmurry
6.30pm, Bantry Blues v Naomh Abán in Newcestown
6.30pm, Nemo Rangers v Bandon in Ballygarvan
6.30pm, Castletownbere v Rockchapel in Cill na Martra
6.30pm, Kilshannig v Macroom in in Kanturk
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH
SAFC
2pm, Carrigaline v Cill na Martra in Ballymaw
2pm, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh v Kiskeam Carrigadrohid
2pm, Dohenys v O'Donovan Rossa in Rossmore
2pm, Kanturk v Fermoy in Glantane
2pm, Newmarket v Clyda Rovers in Ballyclough
2pm, Knocknagree v Bishopstown in Clondrohid
Premier SFC
4pm, Nemo Rangers v Newcestown in Cloughduv
4pm, Ballincollig v Éire Óg in Kilmurry
4pm, Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers in Leap
4pm, Clonakilty v St Michael's in Bandon
4pm, St Finbarr's v Valley Rovers in Coachford
4pm, Douglas v Mallow in Grenagh