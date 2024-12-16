2025 CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS: Barryroe and Kilbrittain will meet for fourth year in a row

THERE are a few certainties in life, and we’ve learned in recent times that one of those is that Barryroe and Kilbrittain hurlers will meet in group stages of the county premier junior hurling championship.

For the fourth season in a row, these neighbours will battle it out for bragging rights and two valuable group points after being drawn together in group two of the 2025 premier junior. Right now, it’s honours even – Kilbrittain won in 2022, Barryroe caused a surprise in ’23 and it was a draw this past season, 0-17 apiece, after Olan O’Donovan’s injury-time leveller. Cloughduv and Nemo Rangers are also in this group, and seeing as both Barryroe and Kilbrittain failed to make it out of the group this past season, they’ll know the importance of a derby win in 2025.

Also meeting again in the 2025 county championship will be the footballers of Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers who have been drawn together in the group stage of the premier SFC for the third season in a row. The past two meetings have ended in draws with little to separate the neighbours, who are joined in Group 2 by St Finbarr’s and newly-promoted Carrigaline. There will also be a West Cork derby in Group 1 of the top tier after county champions Castlehaven were paired with Newcestown, along with Mallow and Valley Rovers. Three-in-a-row chasing Castlehaven will start as the team to beat next season.

In the senior A football, Dohenys and O’Donovan Rossa will meet in the group stage for the second season in a row, as both are in Group 3 along with Bishopstown and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. 2023 beaten finalists Dohenys beat the Skibbereen team when they clashed this past season.

Looking at the intermediate A football championship, the three West Cork teams have been kept apart as Adrigole are in Group 1, Gabriel Rangers in Group 2, while in Group 3 Ilen Rovers will hope for a season of stability after back-to-back relegations. Ilen are joined by Boherbue, Kilmurry and St Vincent’s.

In the hurling draws, Newcestown are in Group 2 of the premier senior championship along with Midleton, Newtownshandrum and Charleville. Bandon are in Group 1 in the Intermediate A championship, with Midleton, Mayfield and Russell Rovers, while in the premier junior grade Argideen Rangers will meet Ballygarvan, Milford and Tracton in Group 3.

The full draws are as follows:

FOOTBALL

Premier SFC – Group 1: Castlehaven, Mallow, Newcestown, Valley Rovers. Group 2: St Finbarr’s, Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline. Group 3: Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Douglas, St Michael’s.

Senior A FC – Group 1: Éire Óg, Kanturk, Kilshannig, Newmarket. Group 2: Knocknagree, Cill na Martra, Clyda Rovers, Fermoy. Group 3: Bishopstown, Dohenys, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, O'Donovan Rossa.

Premier IFC – Group 1: Aghabullogue, Bantry Blues, Aghada, Nemo Rangers. Group 2: Naomh Abán, Rockchapel, Bandon, Glanmire. Group 3: Kiskeam, Uibh Laoire, Castletownbere, Macroom.

Intermediate AFC – Group 1: Adrigole, Glanworth, Ballinora, St Finbarr’s. Group 2: Mitchelstown, Gabriel Rangers, Dromtarriffe, Kildorrery. Group 3: Boherbue, Ilen Rovers, Kilmurry, St Vincent’s.

Premier JFC – Group 1: Canovee, Urhan, Ballydesmond, St Nick’s. Group 2: Kinsale, Na Piarsaigh, Cobh, Cullen. Group 3: Buttevant, Glenville, Inniscarra, Millstreet.

***

HURLING

Premier SHC – Group 1: Fr O’Neill’s, Sarsfields, Erin’s Own, Glen Rovers. Group 2: Midleton, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Newcestown. Group 3: Blackrock, Kanturk, Douglas, St Finbarr’s.

Senior A HC – Group 1: Killeagh, Na Piarsaigh, Carrigtwohill, Fermoy. Group 2: Bishopstown, Castlelyons, Ballyhea, Inniscarra. Group 3: Blarney, Bride Rovers, Courcey Rovers, Watergrasshill.

Premier IHC – Group 1: Carrigaline, Cloyne, Éire Óg, Ballymartle. Group 2: Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Castlemartyr, Kilworth. Group 3: Mallow, Dungourney, Lisgoold, Valley Rovers.

Intermediate A HC – Group 1: Midleton, Mayfield, Bandon, Russell Rovers. Group 2: Aghabullogue, Blackrock, Sarsfields, Youghal. Group 3: Ballygiblin, Erin’s Own, Aghada, Kildorrery.

Premier JHC – Group 1: Glen Rovers, St Catherines, Merlin, St Finbarr’s. Group 2: Cloughduv, Nemo Rangers, Barryroe, Kilbrittain. Group 3: Ballygarvan, Milford, Argideen Rangers, Tracton.