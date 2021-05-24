2020 JAFC finalists will meet again in new Carbery League Cup

THE 2021 Carbery League Cups will throw in on Monday, June 7th, with a round of football games. This season the ordinary leagues are put on hold because of time restrictions and Covid regulations, so competitions for once-off league cups are being run instead to give Carbery clubs games in June and July before the championships kick in for August.

The 26 Carbery clubs plus Urhan, Garnish, Castletownbere and Glengarriff from the Beara division are involved in the league cups, which are a mixture of junior A and B teams. Groupings are on a regional basis as much as possible and with only an eight-week window to play the leagues, no club will be asked to play more than eight games between football and hurling. Football only clubs are grouped together and will play five games.

There are six sections in the football, with four in the hurling. In football, the winner of Section 1A will play the winner of Section 1B in a cup final, likewise with sections 2 and 3. A special grouping is being made for second junior teams in football, 13 a-side, with the top two to play in the final.

The leagues cups commence on Monday, June 7th and Tuesday, June 8th, with a round of football games. It will be football and hurling on alternate weekends until the concluding round on July 24th/July 25th. No points will be awarded after July 24th/25th but clubs may play outstanding fixtures during August and September in order to avoid fines. The Dubliner Cheese Football League Cups’ groups are:

Group 1A (football only clubs) – Kilmacabea, Castlehaven, Muintir Bháire, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, Urhan, Carbery Rangers.

Group 1B (football only clubs) – Ilen Rovers, Clann na nGael, Glengarriff, Goleen, Garnish, Castletownbere.

Group 2A – Bantry Blues, Kilmacabea 2nds, Randal Óg, O’Donovan Rossa.

Group 2B – Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Dohenys, Kilmeen, St Colum’s, St Mary’s.

Group 3A – Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, St James, St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Group 3B – Argideen Rangers, Bandon, Barryroe, Kilbrittain, Newcestown.

Second Teams Group (13-, 14-, 15-a-side) – Gabriel Rangers, Dohenys, St James, Barryroe.

***

There are 19 teams – a mixture of junior A, junior B and junior C – involved in the 2021 Dubliner Cheese Hurling League Cups, which means there are three groups of five and one group of four.

The winner of Group 1A play the winners of Group 1B in a cup final and the winner of Group 2A plays the winner of Group 2B. Groups are based on regional basis to reduce the amount of travelling. The hurling league cups begin on the weekend of June 12th/13th.

The Dubliner Cheese Hurling League Cups’ groups are as follows:

Group 1A – Bantry Blues, Gabriel Rangers, O’Donovan Rossa, St Colum’s.

Group 1B – Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy 2nds, Barryroe, Kilbrittain, Randal Óg.

Group 2A – Clonakilty, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, Dohenys, Kilmeen, St James.

Group 2B – Ballinascarthy, Bandon, Newcestown, St Mary’s, St Oliver Plunkett’s.