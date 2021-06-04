100 fans can attend GAA club games from Monday

GOOD news for local GAA fans ahead of the throw-in to the club season this bank holiday weekend as it’s been confirmed that 100 people can attend GAA games – club and inter-county – from Monday, June 7th.

The latest GAA update also stated that where a ground can hold 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend, which means fans can attend inter-county games, including Cork footballers’ relegation play-off against Westmeath on June 12th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There is also hope that from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

An updated circulated to GAA clubs on Wednesday included: ‘From June 7th, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter-county are permitted to take place. However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the Return to Play Protocols continue to be followed.

‘In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter county) in the 26 counties from Monday, June 7th. This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees.

‘Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

‘It is likely that from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. However this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5th.’