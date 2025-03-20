Take a bow, Ardfield, but champions Clonakilty showed resilience and steel

THIS season’s Beamish Cup final was the perfect ending to a terrific competition, as Clonakilty and Ardfield lit up Turner’s Cross.

What a day and what a cup final.

Once again, the Beamish Cup decider showcased the best the West Cork League has to offer. The huge attendance at a League of Ireland ground was treated to a classic.

A second Beamish Cup success in two years was just reward for the region’s most consistent team. Take a bow, Clonakilty Soccer Club.

Retaining the famous trophy, especially off the back of three consecutive cup final defeats between 2020 and 2022, underlines Clonakilty’s recent growth.

Having claimed a Premier Division league and cup double 12 months ago, the prospect of winning a ‘double-double’ is very much alive for John Leahy and Lorne Edmead’s talented squad.

Last Sunday, in Turner’s Cross’ splendid surroundings, Clonakilty completed the first half of a potential second double thanks to a gutsy display.

It was the team’s veterans who set the tone. Goalkeeper Iain O’Driscoll, Rueben Henry, Liam Anthony White and Chris Collins played superbly and were anchored by the winner’s standout performer, Alan Murphy.

Having deservedly led 2-0, Clonakilty recovered from the shock of going 3-2 down with Henry converting a late header to force penalties and an eventual 7-6 penalty shootout success.

It was a far from perfect performance but Clonakilty’s experience and never-say-die attitude is what pulled victory from the jaws of defeat. That resilience will be crucial if Premier Division pacesetters Drinagh Rangers are to be hauled in over the coming weeks.

As for Ardfield, your heart goes out to the Championship club who have lit up this year’s Beamish Cup. Their previous Beamish Cup final appearance was 16 years ago and they lost to Ballydehob. This Ardfield team drew on this season’s experiences of knocking out Dunmanway, Beara, Spartak and Drinagh but couldn’t claim the biggest scalp of all on cup final day.

Naturally, a young squad will be gutted at coming from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 only to lose on spot-kicks. Yet, when they sit down and analyse their performance and cup run, Ardfield will realise a bright future awaits.

Any club, especially one that plays a tier below, that goes two goals behind to the Premier Division champions would be forgiven for throwing in the towel. Not this developing Ardfield squad.

Ben Linehan and George Cannon’s goals levelled matters prior to Tomás Ó Donnabháin’s 25-yard majestic thunderbolt seemingly winning it for the underdogs. Alas, a combination of tiredness and inexperience at seeing out the final minutes of a high-profile occasion cost Ardfield.

Yet despite the defeat, there is plenty of raw material for John Lawless to work with in the coming years. Goalkeeper Aaron O’Brien put the seal on a marvellous individual season with a deserved man-of-the-match award. Cillian White and Caolan Hayes, along with the Linehan’s Sam and Ben, plus Paul Hodnett and Conor Twomey are the spine of a team with a bright future.

In the end, Sunday was Clonakilty Soccer Club’s day and deservedly so.