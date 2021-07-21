Three key legal essentials every Cork resident should be aware of

Life can be full of all kinds of different twists and turns, including unexpected moments that prove to be both positive and negative.

Sometimes, we need advice and support to get through certain situations and that can particularly be the case when it comes to legal matters. Such issues can often be complex and, while it might feel daunting to seek out help from experts, there are some essential times when the step can make a major difference.

Family law

For example, matters relating to family law can affect a wide range of individuals. Last year, Eurostat outlined how Ireland, alongside Malta, had one of the lowest divorce rates among EU member states in 2018. However, family law is about much more than that these days.

The Courts Service of Ireland site explains how family law is associated with many different issues, including matters related to passports, paternity and parentage, maintenance, and guardianship.

It outlines how the latter means the rights of parents in relation to raising children, while custody refers to the day-to-day care of youngsters. Finally, access is linked to whether a child can have direct contact with a parent.

Accidents happen

Another issue that people in Cork should also be aware of is the concept of personal injury compensation. Many of us do our best to take care throughout life, but sadly accidents and other incidents can and do happen.

For example, McGinley Solicitors’ page on personal injury claims explains how this form of legal action is taken by an individual who is injured in an incident due to the actions of a third party. It adds that common types of injury claims include those related to cycling accidents, spinal and back injuries, accidents abroad, and road traffic accidents. The website explains that the level of compensation available can also vary depending on a range of factors, including the severity of the injury and where the fault lies. The Board of Injuries’ Book of Quantum includes an outline of what could be awarded in certain claims.

Finally, another incredibly important legal matter is a will. As Citizens Information details, a written will allows an individual to outline how they want possessions to be handled and shared following their death. The site adds that people do not have to make a will, as an estate will be distributed according to laws related to succession. However, it adds that a will ensures you have a say over where your estate goes.

Seek support today

We can face all kinds of moments and challenges in life, but it is important to remember that you do not necessarily have to tackle complicated issues like legal matters on your own.

The areas highlighted above are just a few of the things that could affect you, so carefully consider whether there is any action you might need to take.

While some of these things may be tough to think about, being aware of them could make a big difference if you need to address such areas going forward.