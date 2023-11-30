There’s a new lease of life at landmark Drimoleague Inn

THE Drimoleague Inn is a landmark pub whose façade has been a feature of West Cork life for decades.

Up until the early 1960s, it was one of the first welcoming sights that people arriving back to Drimoleague on the train would have seen – facing the local railway station where passengers disembarked.

Nowadays, at a time when the village pub languishes in an uncertain present, the Drimoleague Inn is enjoying a new upturn in fortunes and adapting to the future.

Owner Mark Kiely took over the reins nineteen years ago and is planning to bring added value to the age-old experience of a refreshment at the Drimoleague Inn with the launch of the newly-renovated function room on Saturday December 2nd where there will be a drinks reception on arrival and complimentary food followed by live music.

‘We’ve given the function room a major upgrade,’ says Mark, ‘and we’re welcoming parties – we can do catering for birthdays, christenings or any other social events.’

Mark is Drimoleague born and bred so he knows something about what makes Drimoleague tick – a village that was put on the map a couple of years ago when it doubled as the fictional village in the television series ‘Holding’.

He bought the pub in 2005 and, coming into 2024, he is planning to have live entertainment approximately once a month.

‘Then, next on the plan, we hope to have an outdoor barbecue area,’ says Mark.

‘As the year moves on, that will be another additional feature.’ The Drimoleague Inn benefitted from the lockdown- era outdoor developments, with a generous space in front of the pub where people can enjoy their drinks outdoor, weather permitting.

‘We’re very excited about it all and it’s the way to go these days for pubs,’ says Mark.

‘It’s not just the function room that has undergone major works either – we’ve put in a whole new bar with new taps as well.’

Main St, Drimoleague, Co. Cork. Ph: 028-31688 or see us on Facebook and Instagram