State-of-the-art indoor golfing facility opens in Kenmare

ROCK Street Sport and Recreation Centre is an ideal indoor facility where golfers of every ability and handicap can hone their skills and improve their game using state-of-the-art technology.

Based in picturesque Kenmare and unique to the Munster region, this indoor golfing experience boasts an indoor putting green, two indoor golf simulator suites and other golfing attractions.

‘Put simply, we offer golfers of every ability the opportunity to improve both the physical and mental side of their game,’ Rock Street Sport and Recreation Centre’s Michael O’Driscoll said.

‘Number one, our facility is indoors and you get feedback on every shot that you take using our putting green and indoor golf simulators. So rainy weather conditions are never an issue. You don’t need a golf buggy and you won’t lose any golf balls.

‘Also, Kenmare Golf Club’s Club Pro, Gearoid O’Brien, has a workshop within our facility offering expert advice, help and support to any visiting player. We also have an art gallery containing works from various Irish and international artists.’

One of the most interesting things Rock Street Sport and Recreation Centre offers is Uneekor golf simulator technology. Uneekor promises accessible, advanced golf technology, leading innovation, and a commitment to perfection, enhancing every aspect of a player’s game.

‘The practice facilities and simulations offered by the Uneekor technology give our customers the chance to evaluate every aspect of their game,’ Michael O’Driscoll added.

‘Players can take part in a 25-minute evaluation of how they use a 7-wood, 3-wood, pitching wedge, putter and other clubs. Uneekor also offers dedicated short game practice simulations. That is where any of our golfing customers will get the biggest benefit to improving specific aspects of their game.

‘A standard session take 55-minutes in duration but customers are welcome to book longer sessions, two or three hours, if they so wish.

‘The biggest benefit of our facility is that you get instant feedback on every shot that you take. All the parameters of your shots are recorded and help you become a better player.

'Any golfer, male or female, whatever their ability will benefit from visiting the Rock Street Sport and Recreation Centre.’

Booking details for indoor golfing

Rock Street Sport and Recreation Centre is located at Rock Street, Kenmare, V93 W938.

Open from 10am-10pm, 7 days a week, subject to booking.

Ring 087 1750330 to book or walk in and view the facility.

Membership facilities available from October 21st, 2024.

Sim1/Sim2 at €36 per session, which is 55 minutes duration.

Rack rates Sim1/Sim2 start from €70 per session.

Putting Green is €8 per session.