Signature scents: how to make a statement with fragrance

PRESTIGE fragrances aren't cheap. However, there's a reason why the luxury perfume market is more buoyant than ever.

By the end of 2023, global sales are expected to soar to almost €15.7 billion. A well-selected signature scent will serve you well for months, if not years, to come.

However, before you part with your hard-earned cash, you'll need to take a step back and consider what you're really looking to say with your new go-to fragrance. After all, a signature scent can be just as defining as the clothes you choose to wear.

Where To Start With Signature Scents

It's tempting to follow the pack and see what's trending when picking out a new fragrance to add to your collection. This is never a good idea.

After all, taste is an incredibly personal thing. What's more, you can't always trust the opinion of an influencer or celebrity endorsement.

Instead, start your journey by thinking about fragrance families. If you own more than a few perfumes already, you'll already have a good idea of what works for you.

Are you a fan of refined florals? Yves Saint Laurent perfume might be something to consider. Looking for something with added complexity? Black Opium hits the right note, with its top floral notes enriched with notes of coffee and sweet vanilla.

You'll also want to consider the time of year. Citrus-infused fragrances tend to work best during the summer months, while warm-bodied perfumes rich in spiced and woody notes are a good choice for the festive season.

What Statement Are You Trying To Make?

This is arguably the most important thing to consider when choosing a new signature scent. Are you looking to make a lasting impression at the office? The perfume you choose is just as crucial as an on-point wardrobe. Vibrant florals with zesty notes are ideal if you want to present as light and playful, but probably aren't going to bring the impact you're looking for. Instead, experiment with more luxurious ingredients.

If you are in the market for a floral-centric scent, look for products with essential oils harvested from jasmine. You can even explore elements more typical of male fragrances. Leather, sandalwood and bergamot might be quintessentially masculine, but they can make a welcome addition to female fragrance when used in moderation.

Spend Some Time Wearing It

If you've whittled down your options to a few scents, now's the time to put them into practice. Start with the lightest scent first. You'll want to see how those standout notes actually linger. If you're constantly having to reach for the bottle to spritz, it's probably not the most cost-effective solution. High-quality eau de toilette and eau de parfum tend to produce the best results, with these products containing higher concentrations of natural oils. However, this doesn't mean aromas won't develop over time. You might love how a particular fragrance smells after just applying it, but there's no guarantee it'll smell anything like that by the end of the working day.

While many of us dreams of finding "the one", few people actually settle on a fragrance that remains their signature scent for life. If you have a few different perfumes working for you, don't be afraid of working all of them into your regular rotation. Can't decide between two or three fragrances? Play the alchemist and see what happens when you apply different scents together.