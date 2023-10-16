Safer Farming with Censortec and Alfco

‘The main reason we wanted to install a heat detection system was so that we could stop relying on bulls. We always used stock bulls, but with both my uncles getting older, we didn’t want to be taking any risks with them,’ explains Michael McCarthy, who milks 120 cows with his aunt and uncle Michael and Lilian, and his father PJ, near Lyre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

‘We decided to go with Censortec, because a neighbour of ours had done a lot of research into activity monitors, and we went with his recommendation,’ Michael continues.

In conjunction with installing Censortec CowControl, the McCarthy’s invested in Alfco’s automatic drafting gate, to allow them to safely draft cows.

‘We’re delighted with the gate,’ says Michael. ‘It’s very accurate, it seldom misses a cow. As well, it’s quiet and doesn’t bang or make any noises that startle the cows. The walk through it very calmly, and there’s no stress on us or them when it comes to picking out cows for AI, or scanning or whatever it is we need them for.’

Drafting systems can help reduce labour, reduce stress on man and beast, and improve welfare. If a cow has been selected for drafting (either via an app or in parlour keypad) the gate will automatically open on reading her EID tag as she exits the parlour, and sort her into a pen accordingly. Censortec CowControl integrates with Alfco’s Drafting Gate app. This means that when a farmer selects ‘Start Milking’ on the Alfco app, the data from CowControl’s activity monitoring system synchs, and any cow that is due to be served is automatically drafted as she exits the parlour. Through its integration with Censortec CowControl, Alfco’s Drafting gate provides a seamless solution to drafting out cows on heat.

‘Having the Alfco gate and CowControl work together has made life as lot easier and safer for us. As well, we’re able to breed from our better cows, and use more beef straws on the cows we don’t want replacements from. It’s better all round,’ comments Michael.

Alfco’s drafting gate is available through Tom Harte Farm Services, visit tomharte.ie or call Kieran O’Donoghue, 087 8327645. Censortec CowControl are based in Killorglin, Co. Kerry. To find out more, visit Censortec.com or call Donagh Crowley, 086 8592968. Both companies will be attending the National Dairy Show, Milstreet, on October 13th and 14th, you can find them on stands A23 (Censortec) & B5 (Tom Harte Farme Services).