Re-enter the workforce with EmployAbility Service West Cork

HAVE you had an illness or injury that has made you rethink your career path? Are you ready to enter the workforce but lack confidence to start the job hunt due to physical or psychological challenges?

EmployAbility Service West Cork is a free and confidential service funded by the Department of Social Protection to support people of all abilities to find and retain employment.

The EmployAbility team provides career guidance, job search support, and training opportunities that empower clients to choose the path that is right for them and to reach their goals.

Whether you are at entry level or have management experience, seeking part-time or full time, permanent or relief positions from early school leavers to PhDs, the right job for you can be within reach.

Through weekly meetings EmployAbility job coaches help clients discover their unique skillsets, decide on occupations that will benefit from their skills, and execute a practical plan of action to secure that occupation.

Job coaches actively listen to clients and work with them at their pace to help them make positive connections with potential employers.

Clients will gain confidence in themselves as they learn to highlight their newly found skills in highly polished CVs, while learning to answer interview questions like a pro.

‘We are highly successful in finding employment for our clients because we collaborate with over 1200 employers throughout West Cork,’ says Micheal Hurley, EmployAbility West Cork coordinator.

‘EmployAbility is continually recruiting clients who are looking to return to work,’ said Micheal. ‘We support people to overcome any obstacles in their lives to find employment.’

If you are between the ages of 18 and 65 and out of work due to a long-term medical condition, illness, injury, or any other type of disability or mental health issue, you may be eligible for EmployAbility Service West Cork.

To start your journey to employment contact Micheal Hurley at 086 8546559 or [email protected].

Or go to: www.empservice.org. where you will find details of your local Job Coach.