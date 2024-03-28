Lisavaird Co-Op: A century of excellence and innovation

AS Lisavaird Co-Op gears up to celebrate its centenary year in 2025. With preparations well underway, the Co-Op reflects on a century of service while embracing the future with ambitious expansion plans and innovative initiatives.

Nestled in the heart of West Cork, Lisavaird Co-Op has long been a cornerstone of the local agricultural landscape.

Serving a diverse clientele ranging from its milk suppliers to farmers and the everyday shopper, the Co-Op’s many offerings position it as a vital hub within the local community.

One of the recent and most significant achievements leading up to the centenary celebration is the investment of over €5 million in a cutting-edge mill facility at their headquarters at Lisavaird, Clonakilty.

This state-of-the-art infrastructure enhances the production of agri feeds, reaffirming the Co-Op’s commitment to quality and efficiency in agricultural practices.

The introduction of the Advance+ range of premium feeds being launched later this year promises improved quality, catering to the evolving needs of customers whilst upholding the Co-Op’s legacy of excellence.

Coupled with their unparalleled customer service, Lisavaird Co-Op continues to set the standard in providing solutions to healthy livestock.

Moreover, the Co-Op has expanded its operational capacity with a new upgraded heavy goods garage, ensuring the meticulous maintenance of its fleet of trucks and vehicles.

This investment not only streamlines logistics but also underscores Lisavaird’s dedication to reliability and sustainability in its operations.

As part of its investment, the Co-Op will see the addition of state-of-the-art head offices designed with future growth plans in mind.

Along with the upcoming opening of a new grocery store and fuel station, the business also operates a 24-hour fuel station.

This expansion of the retail offering will provide customers with convenient access to essential goods and services.

In anticipation of the centenary celebrations, Lisavaird Co-Op has unveiled a fresh rebrand, symbolised by a vibrant new logo.

This revitalised identity will be showcased across various touchpoints, from signage and lorries to stationery and employee uniforms.

Employing over 350 people across the Group, Lisavaird Co-Op remains a stalwart employer within the community.

Additionally, through subsidiary ventures such as JDS, Coolmore, Glen Aine, and Glenmar Seafoods, the Co-Op continues to diversify its portfolio, contributing to the region’s economic vibrancy.

Lisavaird Co-Op has joined forces with Orsted, their Danish partner in the management of their wind farms in Northern Ireland, reflecting the Co-Op’s forward-thinking ethos and commitment to sustainability.

Lisavaird Co-Op’s new CEO Martin Dineen said “Since the foundation of the Co-Op in 1925, local entrepreneurial farmers have grown the business to what is now a large enterprise with interests spread across Ireland, UK and Italy.

The drive to add value to our customers and shareholders is embedded in everything we do”.

As Lisavaird Co-Op prepares to commemorate a century of service, its unwavering dedication to the local community shines brightly.

With a rich legacy of excellence and a vision for the future, Lisavaird Co-Op stands as a beacon of stability in West Cork’s agricultural and business sectors.