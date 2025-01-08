La Fenice - Significant Beauty and Wellness Spot in West Cork

IN 2012, Deborah Cortimiglia made her way to Clonakilty, bringing with her a wealth of beauty and therapy expertise from Italy, enriched by experiences gained during her time in New York.

Partnering with her daughter Roberta, with their extensive trainings and both certified also as advanced skincare specialists and permanent makeup cosmetic artists, they embarked on a journey that would not only transform their lives but also elevate the beauty landscape of West Cork.

Fast forward 13 years, and La Fenice Beauty and Wellness has firmly established itself as a preeminent institution in Clonakilty.

Renowned for its unique expertise and commitment to education, the salon has become synonymous with ground-breaking treatments and innovation in beauty therapy.

In 2017, they took a significant step forward by launching their beauty academy.

Initially aimed at training staff to support their burgeoning multi-award-winning salon, the academy has blossomed into a successful venture on its own, exceeding expectations and offering an expanding array of services.

The move from their original Ashe Street location to the spacious Faxbridge (SuperValu) shopping centre marked a pivotal moment in La Fenice’s growth.

This larger venue allows for comprehensive treatment offerings and a dedicated space for education, solidifying their status as a vital part of the Clonakilty community.

At La Fenice, the focus extends beyond Deborah and Roberta, as they employ a skilled team of professionals who contribute to the diverse range of treatments available.

Every year, La Fenice continues to innovate and expand its offerings, reflecting its philosophy of never resting on its laurels.

Recently, the salon introduced two remarkable new treatments that further enhance its holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

The first is Halotherapy, made available through their newly established Salt Room.

La Fenice is proud to be the first beauty salon in West Cork to offer this health conscious treatment.

Halotherapy, which has historical roots tracing back to the 19th century in Eastern Europe, capitalises on the remarkable health benefits associated with salt, particularly for respiratory conditions.

The therapeutic effects of breathing in salt-infused air are well documented, making it beneficial for individuals suffering from issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments.

Additionally, Halotherapy provides relaxation and alleviates various skin problems and allergies.

The second groundbreaking addition is the EMSUÍ pelvic floor muscle therapy, La Fenice’s own Irish brand- born and bred in West Cork and Ireland’s only brand in this technology - offering advanced electro-magnetic stimulation treatments.

This service addresses essential health concerns, particularly incontinence, by improving pelvic floor muscle tone through innovative technology.

Having only been available for two months, Deborah reports a growing clientele drawn to the significant benefits of this treatment, particularly those familiar with similar offerings in Cork City, now relished in the convenience of West Cork.

La Fenice Beauty and Wellness stands as a beacon of beauty treatment and wellness in West Cork.

With a mission to enhance beauty and wellness for all, it is on its way to becoming one of the most significant centers of its kind in Munster.

The irresistible combination of expert treatment, passionate dedication to education, and a commitment to community makes La Fenice a cherished institution that continues to thrive and inspire.