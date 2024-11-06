Grian52: Empowering West Cork with renewable energy

Based in West Cork, Grian52 is a local business with a mission, and that mission is to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly power solutions to the people of Cork.

Owned and founded by Owen Tango, with a clear dedication to quality and craftsmanship, Grian52 offers both the installation of home solar panels and the complete construction of modular housing units.

These solar panels have been found to reduce electricity bills by up to 100% and can save people over €3,000 on their system from government grants and the 0% VAT rate.

These benefits can help cushion a household from price shocks, and over just five-six years the panels end up paying for themselves.

Grian52 offers fully furnished one and two-bedroom homes that can arrive to order in just 45 days and can be erected in only two days.

The homes have dimensions of 26m2 and 39.8m2, and the environmentally conscious among us will also be glad to know that the homes come with a B3 BER rating.

Grian52 have completed projects across West Cork and the Beara Peninsula.

They’ve also branched into commercial work with the completion of a solar project for a new Centra in Schull.