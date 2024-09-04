Enter the 2024 Kevin Mullen Cash for College draw

THE Dunmanway & Clonakilty Credit Union has announced their 2024 Kevin Mullen Cash for College draw.

Now in its sixth year, the annual draw offers three students the chance of winning €1,500 each.

Who is it open to ?

The draw is open to all students this year. Previously, the draw was only for Leaving Cert students starting out on their college journey, but this year the credit union has extended the prize to all students, including mature students and apprenticeships.

How do you enter?

To enter, students simply have to fill in the online application form at www.cdcreditunion.ie or call into the branch for a hardcopy form before the closing date of September 30th.

The draw was named the Kevin Mullen Cash for College in honour of Kevin Mullen who was an integral part of the credit union.

Kevin joined the Clonakilty Credit Union in the 1970s and was a member of the Board of Directors at the time of his death in 2019.

Kevin’s involvement in the credit union covered all aspects, but his favourite was always the school quizzes and anything involved with encouraging the youth in the community.

It is a fitting ode to his memory that the Cash for College draw is named in his memory.

How to become a member

To qualify for the draw, students need to be members, or become members, of the Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union and must either live, work or study in the common bond area.

Full details on how to become a member are available online at cdcreditunion.ie.

Our common bond area covers an eleven mile radius of Clonakilty and Dunmanway.

Towns included in the common bond area are: Ahiohill, Ardfield, Ballinascarthy, Ballineen, Ballingeary, Ballygurteen, Butlerstown, Cappeen East, Carrigleigh, Castletown, Clonakilty, Courtmacsherry, Drimoleague, Drinagh, Dunmanway, Enniskeane, Gaggin, Glandore, Inchigeela, Kilbrittain, Leap, Lisavaird, Lislevane, Rathbarry, Reenascreena, Rosscarbery, Rossmore and Timoleague.

Extra support for students from your local credit union.

As an additional support to students, the Clonakilty and Dunmanway Credit Union also offers education loans at competitive rates to cover items such as course fees, books, equipment and accommodation.

The education loan benefits include reduced interest rates, flexible repayment options and no account fees or charges.

For further details, and to see information on the winning recipients since 2019, visit www.cdcreditunion.ie