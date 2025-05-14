CILT Mobility & Supply Chain Skillnet: Empowering Future Leaders in Maritime Operations

CILT Mobility & Supply Chain Skillnet is paving the way for professionals to enhance their expertise in the rapidly evolving mobility and supply chain sectors.

As a key enabler of professional development, the Skillnet offers subsidised training programs designed to meet the growing demands of the industry.

Offering up to 45% subsidised rates across a variety of programmes targeted at the transport, logistics and supply chain sectors there is something for everyone.

This year, the CILT Mobility & Supply Chain Skillnet is proud to announce several upcoming programs accredited by Munster Technological University aimed at equipping professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills.

Notably, the Masters in Maritime Operations is set to begin, offering in-depth insights into the complexities of maritime logistics and operational management.

In addition, the Certificate in Port and Offshore Energy Operations Management will provide participants with the necessary skills to manage port operations and offshore energy projects efficiently.

For those interested in the legal aspects, the Certificate in Maritime Law and Risk Management addresses the critical intersection of maritime regulations and risk mitigation strategies.

With substantial subsidies available, these programs make upskilling accessible to a broader audience, reinforcing Ireland’s leadership in maritime innovation and operational excellence.

Whether you are an established professional or just entering the field, these qualifications provide a competitive edge in a globalised market.

Speaking about the initiative, a spokesperson for the Skillnet emphasised, "Our goal is to bridge the skills gap and empower professionals to thrive in dynamic maritime and supply chain environments."

Applications for these programs are now open. To learn more and secure your place, visit our website: www.ciltskillnet.ie.

Don’t miss this opportunity to advance your career with industry-recognised qualifications.

CILT Mobility and Supply Chain Skillnet is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union. Learn more https://www.eufunds.ie