Bookings open for the Alan Foley Academy of Dance

Foley Academy of Dance is a place where your child’s dreams can take flight, and places are now open for the coming term, with classes available for children and teenagers in Clonakilty every Tuesday with Miss Diane, Carrigaline every Thursday and Skibbereen every Saturday with Miss Ciara.

At the Alan Foley Academy of Dance, children aged four years and upwards are welcome and they will learn a mix of ballet, modern and jazz.

‘Dance is for everybody. If the child is willing and interested, and bounces in the door, we are happy to take them’, says Alan Foley, Principal of Alan Foley Academy of Dance and a protégé of the late, great Dr. Joan Denise Moriarty.

‘We are predominately a ballet school, but the younger children do a mix of ballet, modern and jazz. We also do separate jazz and modern classes for more senior dancers (11 upwards) which are hugely popular and open to beginners as well. From the very start of term, the teachers and children are always working towards a big production.

‘The highlight of every year is our Dance Offering show. We work towards it from the start, and it is a showcase of all the hard work that the students put in over the year’.

Dance Offering 2025 will take place on Saturday 31st May at Cork Opera House, and everyone will have their moment on stage in the spotlight.

The production will also have special guest stars from Cork City Ballet, of which Alan is the Director.

‘The students get the opportunity to work with great dancers from the company and look up to them in awe’.

Alan Foley Academy of Dance has been in operation for 33 years and has a wonderful reputation for producing well rounded dancers including Kevin Hayes (now teaching for Cork City Ballet), Mary Wycherley (Director at Dance Limerick) and Hetty Gazzaniga who is a full-time student at UL studying dance having trained at the AFAD in Skibbereen for twelve years.

Classes begin on Tuesday 3rd September in Clonakilty Park Hotel, Thursday the 5th in Carrigaline and Saturday the 7th in Uillinn, Skibbereen (bookings with Louise on 028-22090).

For more information, visit www.alanfoleyacademy.ie or contact 087-7851225 on WhatsApp.

Where your child’s dreams will take flight.