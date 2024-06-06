Become a volunteer with Access Credit Union and make a difference!

Ciara Collins is a member of the Board of Directors of Access Credit Union, which has branches in Bandon, Schull and Skibbereen.

It’s a voluntary role but one that is extremely rewarding, she says.

What prompted you to join the Board of Directors?

It was a natural decision for me: I got my first car loan from the Credit Union, and I got a loan from them when I got married… they’ve been a part of my life for a long time and I’ve been part of theirs.

When you talk to them, you’re talking to a person, who’s also probably your neighbour and who’s there to help.

You don’t get that kind of environment in other financial institutions.

Is it a challenging role?

It’s a bit more challenging than people might think… It’s quite professional.

When I started, it was just a few months before Covid, for example, and we made important decisions quickly.

What are the rewards?

Meeting the people that I’ve met is actually one of the biggest things I’ve taken away from my involvement with Access Credit Union.

There are all sections of the community and society here… I’ve met people in the credit union that I wouldn’t have met otherwise.

What is particularly satisfying about being involved with such an organisation?

The ethos of the Credit Union is special; we’re a community and the members are the owners.

A big thing for us is that we’re not for profit. Every decision that we make is for the benefit of all.

Anything else to add?

Getting on the Board of the Credit Union is a superb experience. It’s a great thing to have on your CV, particularly for a younger person because it’s not some kind of exercise – it’s dealing with real money and real people and being a vital part of your community.