Bantry native Tom Barry joins Blueprint Financial

AN increase in demand for financial services has prompted West Cork brokerage Blueprint Financial Planning to increase its workforce, with Bantry native, Tom Barry joining the company today.

A Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA), Retirement Planning Advisor (RPA) and Specialist Investment Advisor (SIA), Tom has spent 17 years working in the financial services sector and looks forward to bringing the benefit of that experience to the people of West Cork and county.

Blueprint Financial Planning has grown significantly since launching in 2018, and announces its new hire after increasing turnover by 30% year-on year in 2023.

Speaking about the strong performance in the financial services sector, Managing Director, John O’Driscoll said: ‘There are a lot of factors driving demand for financial services at the moment. The changing pension landscape is significant, particularly for company directors, and auto-enrolment is also putting pension issues front-of-mind for many employees.

'Meanwhile, the contrast between low deposit rates and buoyant investment markets means that people are being much more proactive about where they put their money.

'I’m delighted to welcome Tom into the Blueprint family.

'He brings a wealth of experience that further solidifies us as leading advisors in West Cork and county. Even those of us who consider ourselves financially robust probably have a nagging sense that the money we have should be working harder for us in the longer term.

'Blueprint Financial is entirely impartial, meaning that we can place business with 12 different financial companies and we don’t have an allegiance to any one particular provider.

'This means we can find the best options for your individual circumstances. A small investment in your ‘financial fitness’ will pay big dividends in the longer term.’

Speaking on his first day with Blueprint, financial advisor, Tom Barry said: ‘This is a great time to make a good return on your investments and I look forward to helping the people of West Cork make their money work as hard as possible so they don’t have to.’

ABOUT BLUEPRINT FINANCIAL PLANNING

Blueprint Financial Planning offers a full suite of financial planning services, wealth management, cash flow forecasting and implementation of financial products such as pensions, investments, protection and savings plans.

It offers face-to-face and virtual appointments via Zoom and Teams from the company’s base in Skibbereen, West Cork and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

• For a no-obligation discussion, contact: John +353 (85) 112 6454 or Tom +353 (87) 343 0184

Or visit www.blueprintfp.ie