Bank of Ireland welcomes latest TAMS 3 announcement

• TAMS announcement further emphasises importance of farm sustainability

• Bank of Ireland Enviroflex loans now available to over 70% of dairy farmers

• Farm incomes expected to rise in 2025 as global agricultural markets stabilise

March 2025: Bank of Ireland has welcomed the recent Department of Agriculture announcement that the latest tranche of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is now open for applications, including a new 60% grant aid for nutrient storage investments.

This latest TAMS update further highlights the importance of sustainability-linked measures being taken on farms nationwide.

Bank of Ireland’s own Enviroflex loans provide sustainable finance solutions that are carefully designed to help make real, impactful changes.

Enviroflex loans are now available to over 95% of dairy farmers across ten Coops nationwide and can be used in a multitude of ways including:

• Funding the construction or renovation of farm buildings

• Creating additional slurry storage

• Purchasing machinery & equipment

Bank of Ireland has recently launched a new Enviroflex partnership with Irish Distillers to offer these loans to tillage farmers for the very first time, whilst the loans can be used to fund renewable energy projects, sustainability enhancing measures such as forestry/tree planting, biodiversity projects, and ACRES projects.

Farmers should note however, that the loans are not available for land purchases.

John Fitzgerald, Agri Development Manager, Bank of Ireland said: 'The new Minister for Agriculture’s latest TAMS announcement is a boost for the agriculture sector, providing farmers with more finance options to invest in nutrient storage on their farms to create additional storage capacity. Farm incomes were impacted in 2024 due to challenging weather conditions, providing numerous farmers with cashflow issues, so this latest TAMS development is to be welcomed. As the leading agrilender, Bank of Ireland’s aim with Enviroflex is to make it available to as many farmers as possible and reward farmers who implement more sustainable farming practises with discounted finance options.’