EDWARD Twomey’s Butcher Shop 16 Pearse Street, Clonakilty, is a family run butcher shop that has been in business for over 50 years.

The new food-togo side of the shop is an increasingly popular part of their offering and complements the core premium butcher side perfectly.

The butchers at Edward Twomey’s understand that choosing the right cut of meat can be daunting to some, especially for those looking to try something new in the kitchen.

Whether you’re an experienced cook looking to experiment or a novice unsure about different cuts of meat and cooking techniques, their team of experienced butchers are there to help.

All you need do is ‘Ask the Butcher’.

As barbecue season is in full flow, we Ask the Butcher at Edward Twomey’s for some ideas and suggestions on the best meats for the barbecue and find out more about the difference cuts of steak.

‘For barbecues, everyone’s different,’ says Tony Hurley, head butcher at Edward Twomey’s. ‘There isn’t any particular rule of thumb but we find that most people go for our chicken, kebabs, burgers, sausages, or choose from a selection of our dry aged steaks.’

Speaking of steaks, ‘a lot of people aren’t sure what to ask for,’ says Tony.

‘The first question we ask is, ‘how are you going to cook it?’ and then take it from there. The important thing is that they ask us, we’re always happy to help.’

