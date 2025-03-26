An innovation in Teatcare, based on the combined properties of Citrus based Polyphenols & Glycolic Acid

Biocel Ltd, Cork the leading provider of Dairy Hygiene & Teat Care since 1966 are introducing an innovative Teat Care Disinfectant to the market for the 2025 season.

NUVOSAN TeatGard has been developed by Irish scientists in conjunction with Biocel Ltd, to deliver excellent Mastitis bacteria control, combined with premium skin condition.

NUVOSAN TeatGard actives are based on Natural Citrus Polyphenols combined with Glycolic Acid, which in combination deliver improved SCC & Teat Condition.

NUVOSAN TeatGard has regenerative effect on skin condition & is also very effective for wart removal when used as a conventional Teat Dip / Spray over a 2 -3-week period.

NUVOSAN TeatGard is gentle on the Cow & Milker due to its unique formulation.

NUVOSAN TeatGard is Green in colour for good visibility on Teats.

NUVOSAN TeatGard can be applied as follows.

Foaming, Dipping, or Spraying. Suitable for Pre & Post Application.

NUVOSAN TeatGard is available in 20,200 & 1000lt packs.

To support the launch of this innovative unique product Biocel Ltd are offering a free NUVOSAN TeatGard Gilet with all 200lt purchases in April.

Contact 021 4353516 or [email protected],

Should you require any more information on NUVOSAN TeatGard or any other products in our Dairy Hygiene, Biosecurity range. Biocel Ltd, Rockgrove, Little Island Cork | www.biocel.ie