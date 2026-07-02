WATCH: Alan Daniel Tobin - Tonight Our Love Left With You | Southern Star Sessions

join us for a Southern Star Session. Enjoy this performance of his beautiful song, 'Tonight, Our Love Left With You'

We were delighted to have

We were delighted to have Alan Daniel Tobin join us for a Southern Star Session. Enjoy this performance of his beautiful song, 'Tonight, Our Love Left With You'

When they aren’t helping us spotlight local talent, they’re serving up the best of West Cork daily from 12:30 PM.

When they aren’t helping us spotlight local talent, they’re serving up the best of West Cork daily from 12:30 PM.