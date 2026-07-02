Southern Star Sessions

WATCH: Alan Daniel Tobin - Tonight Our Love Left With You | Southern Star Sessions

July 2nd, 2026 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: Alan Daniel Tobin - Tonight Our Love Left With You | Southern Star Sessions Image

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We were delighted to have Alan Daniel Tobin join us for a Southern Star Session. Enjoy this performance of his beautiful song, 'Tonight, Our Love Left With You'
 
🎙️ Southern Star Sessions are made in partnership with Baby Hannah's Skibbereen.
 
When they aren’t helping us spotlight local talent, they’re serving up the best of West Cork daily from 12:30 PM.
 
From pizzas, snacks, and full lunch/dinner menus (with takeaway available!) to their brilliant beer garden and live sports, they are the ultimate hub for local food and live music in Skibbereen.

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