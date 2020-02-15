WATCH: Rosscarbery's John Hodnett scores brilliant try on his Munster debut

ROSSCARBERY’S John Hodnett certainly made a lasting impression on Valentine’s Day.

The West Cork man was the star of the show on his Munster debut as he inspired a 68-3 win against the Southern Kings in the Guinness Pro14 at Irish Independent Park on Friday night.

On his first Munster start, Hodnett was named man-of-the-match after a superb performance that was crowned by a brilliant 49th minute debut try that drew the largest cheer of the night from the home crowd.

Kealkill’s Fineen Wycherley also started for Munster and he was replaced in the second half by former Skibbereen RFC player Gavin Coombes.

A former Carbery Rangers footballer who played all the way up to minor, Hodnett came through the ranks at Clonakilty RFC and was one of the stars as Ireland U20s won the Six Nations in 2019. He currently plays with UCC in the AIL.

This is a Valentine’s Day that will live long in the memory for Hodnett.