Bantry hails teenage star Sadhbh after rowing heroics in Scotland

An 18-YEAR-OLD Bantry teenager was given a hero’s welcome after taking double gold at the Home International Rowing Regatta in Strathclyde Park in Scotland on Saturday, July 26th.

Sadhbh Ní Laoghaire has been an active member of Bantry Rowing Club for six years, but it was a long-term loan of a specially adapted boat, courtesy of the Paralympics rowing coach David Breen on behalf of Rowing Ireland, that gave her the opportunity to participate in, and win, the 500m and the 2km events.

Sadhbh, who has spina bifida, only received her Para Two classification in February, which made the international regatta in Scotland her first official event.

‘We are immensely proud of Sadhbh,’ Sophie Curran, press officer with Bantry Rowing Club, told The Southern Star.

‘She is the first person in nearly 20 years to represent Ireland as a member of our club, and to achieve a double win is a massive achievement,’ she said.

‘The amount of work Sadhbh puts in is incredible. She is deserving of her double gold. Everyone is thrilled for her,’ said Sophie.

Sadhbh was greeted on her return home on Sunday afternoon with a cavalcade of cars, and the fire brigade, blaring their horns and siren as she did a lap of honour around Wolfe Tone Square.

Sadhbh, who is about to go into sixth year at Scoil Mhuire in Ballingeary, explained to The Southern Star that her rowing boat has a fixed seat so she engages her core, upper body and arm strength to propel her through the water, which is the Para Two category that involves the use of upper body only.

While most people had their gaze fixed on the Olympics in Paris, this quiet, unassuming athlete was stealing a march on her opponents in Scotland, having won with a 10 second lead in the 2km, and a six second lead in the 500m.

Sadhbh, the daughter of Dawn Ní Laoghaire and Seth Sutker, travelled to Scotland with her mother and Luke O’Donovan, both of whom are her coaches, as well as her supportive sister Sukie, her grandad Seamus O’Leary, and his wife Jackie.

Bantry Rowing Club has decided to show their support for Sadhbh by providing her with a bursary to assist in her future rowing endeavours.

Sadhbh has already set her sights on competing in the Paralympics in 2028.

‘I am grateful to have had the opportunity to compete in Scotland and delighted with both wins,’ she said. ‘I am looking forward to training every day with the Paralympics in mind.’

Sadhbh thanked Bantry Rowing Club for their encouragement and support over the last six years, and David Breen for taking her on.

But she reserved a special word of thanks for Katie O’Brien, who broke the world record for the 2km event, and has been a direct and active source of inspiration to her over the last two years.