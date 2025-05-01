West Cork's dream homes for summer 2025

Check out this selection of truly stunning properties in equally impressive locations that are currently on the market around West Cork.

This article was featured in our Property West Cork supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

Majos House, Enaughter, Goleen

Guide price: €995,000

A UNIQUE swimming pond and a sauna are some of the many stand-out features of Majos House which is located 2km from Goleen and just a 10-minute drive from Barleycove beach.

The pond (40 metres long, 15 metres wide) is fed by a circulation pump and can be used all year round, while the sauna is located in an outbuilding which also includes a relaxation room with stunning views of the idyllic two-acre grounds, and beyond.

An exquisite viewing tower in the grounds offers another perfect spot to take in views which include Fastnet Rock.

What also sets the three-bed house apart is its B2 energy rating.

The current owner put a special emphasis on an environmentally friendly energy supply by installing solar panels and a heat pump.

The original farmhouse dates back to the mid-19th century but has been extended over the years, now stretching to a spacious 2,000 sq ft.

Accommodation consists of a spacious lobby, large living/dining room, study, conservatory, kitchen, utility room and wc on the ground floor, with three double bedrooms, one with ensuite bathroom, and a large family bathroom on the first floor.

Additional space and options come in the form of a stone outbuilding located behind the house which was previously granted permission for conversion to make extra residential accommodation.

Selling agent: Charles McCarthy

Estate Agents, Skibbereen

charlesmccarthy.com • [email protected]

Tel: +353 (0)28 21533

Misty Moorings, Cappagh, Kinsale

Guide price: €1,600,000

Overlooking the tranquil and majestic River Bandon, this four-bedroom (main residence, with a fifth bedroom in the adjacent garden apartment) 1,989 square feet, detached residence offers an unparalleled blend of comfort, style, and natural beauty. Set on a sunny, south-facing site on about 1.08 acres, Misty Moorings provides panoramic river views and sits within over an acre of meticulously landscaped, mature gardens.

A botanical paradise, the gardens feature a diverse range of flora, from apple and plum trees to Scots pine, cherry blossom, hydrangeas, and camellias, providing year-round beauty.

Designed for those who seek both privacy and luxury, this property features a private gated entrance and thoughtfully crafted outdoor spaces, including a stunning deck with an infinity pool that seamlessly merges with the captivating landscape.

For those with a love for water, a private boat mooring on the River Bandon waterfront is included in the sale, allowing residents easy access to Kinsale Harbour and the opportunity to embrace a riverside lifestyle. This rare feature is a highlight of the property, enhancing the sense of connection to Kinsale’s maritime charm.

Misty Moorings is more than just a home; it’s a lifestyle. Offering luxury, privacy, and a unique connection to the water, this exceptional property provides a true sanctuary in one of Ireland’s most beautiful regions.

Selling agent:

Lawrence Sweeney • 021-490 6343

Savills, Cork • www.savills.ie

Farran, Ardfield P85HV02

Guide price: €825,000

ARCHITECTURALLY designed to take full advantage of the surrounding elevated landscape, this residence was originally a traditional cottage, but has been elevated to a stand-out three-bed family home with unrestricted sea views.

Located near Ardfield, and just 10 minute drive to Clonakilty, and overlooking Red Strand its post code is a sought after one.

Throw in a detached self-contained annex (with large bedroom and shower room), and this property becomes even more attractive.

Ground floor accommodation includes kitchen/dining room, open plan reception room off the kitchen and a large triple aspect sun-room, utility room and guest wc.

Overhead are three double ensuite bedrooms and a convenient storage area. The finish throughout is impeccable with superb attention to detail, a principle which applies outside as well.

Grounds extend to three acres with landscaped lawn gardens within the house curtilage and the remainder being quality agricultural pasture land with a large steel-frame storage shed.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Reen Cottage, Ballyrisode, Goleen

Asking price: €495,000

LOCATED adjacent to the foreshore and beach at stunning Ballyrisode, between Schull and Goleen, Reen Cottage is utterly charming.

The four-bed property is smartly designed as an upside down house to take advantage of the stunning sea views from the upper level of the property. A large feature window allows for views over the magnificent Roaring Water Bay and is bound to be a favourite spot of new owners.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises kitchen/dining/living area and large utility room, with two bedrooms.

The first floor has further two bedrooms, and a spacious and stunning living space.

Finishes are all sympathetic to the surrounding rural landscape (including an attractive stone clad finish to the outside) which is a location that’s highly sought after by property hunters – Reen Cottage is less than four miles from Goleen and in easy reach of Ballydehob, Schull, Goleen, Crookhaven and Barleycove.

Selling agents: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry.

sherryfitz.ie • [email protected] • +353 (0)28 21404

Toe Head, Castletownshend P81RR58

Guide price: €695,000

THIS property on stunning Toe Head will tick all the boxes of even the most discerning house hunter.

Its location is incredible on the scenic West Cork peninsula with sea views and a shingle strand within 200 metres, while the fashionable village of Castletownshend is just two miles away.

The residence itself is architecturally designed which is more than obvious with a stunning and standout wraparound balcony and other unusual design features that set this home apart. There’s also the added bonus of a large, attached garage.

It’s a five-bed house that stretches over a roomy 2,800 sq ft on a1.5 acre elevated plot with landscaped gardens and a paddock. Combined, those numbers add to something pretty special.

Selling agent: Pat Maguire, Skibbereen.

www.patmaguireproperties.com • [email protected]

Tel: +353 (0)28 22 822

Colla Rd, Schull P81WV60

Guide price: €975,000

THIS Schull home oozes sophistication and style: from its sought after location to its high end finishes it’s easy to see why it’s attracting plenty of interest.

Located on a pleasant site on Colla Road, the architectural home boasts three bedrooms and a well thought out layout that’s ideal for family living with lots of generously-sized open planned spaces. The extensive use of glass brings a wonderful airiness, with quality materials including polished concrete working well with the lush surrounds.

Grounds are as just as seductive and include a lawned area, raised beds and to the rear, which is west facing, is an enclosed entertainment area with a fireplace. There is also a feature pond which can be enjoyed from the master bedroom windows.

‘This is an extremely well-considered home with high end finishes. It is stylish yet practical and is a wonderful opportunity to own a stunning home in Schull village,’ said selling agent Colm Cleary.

Selling agents: Colm Cleary, James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull

+353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com