West Cork a no-show on Airbnb's top 10 list

WEST Cork is noticeably absent from the Top 10 searches for trending Irish destinations for 2024, according to new data from Airbnb.

In fact, both West Cork and Cork do not feature in the top 10 at all, which is based on searches by users living in Ireland, from January 1st 2023 to September 30th 2023.

For Irish people planning staycations this year, island staycations in Inisheer off Co Galway and coastal towns as Miltown Malbay and Killorglin are top-of-mind.

Wexford is revealed to be the top search, followed by Inisheer, Miltown Malbay, Killorglin, and finally Dublin completing the top five.

Airbnb predicts that the west of Ireland, particularly the mid-west region, will attract travellers from all over the country this coming year, with towns like Adare, Ennis and Limerick on their list of trending destinations.