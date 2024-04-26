Urgent need for ground floor homes for families

DISABLED individuals are restricted to living in their bedrooms, unable to access basic facilities like toilets, and forced to rely on takeaways due to non-adapted kitchens.

That’s according to Social Democrat local election candidate Evie Nevin who has emphasised the need for an immediate increase in the housing adaptation grant, stressing that it’s not ‘a request for special treatment but a step towards providing a level playing field for disabled and older people.’

Speaking from personal experience she said the focus had to be on ‘building more ground-floor housing to accommodate families, ensuring that our living spaces can evolve with our changing needs, especially as we are an aging population and the rate of disability is increasing due to things like long waits in accessing healthcare.’

‘Currently, I am witnessing an alarming situation where it is outrageous to see stories of individuals in my age group, residing in nursing homes simply because there is no suitable accommodation available to them. It is disheartening when the Government proclaims our nation’s prosperity while simultaneously overlooking the young disabled people who are isolated in such institutions.’

Evie, and her two children have a genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder which can cause dislocations. She applied for ground floor housing on medical grounds in 2017 and was approved in 2018, only getting the keys in 2022.

‘Having personally experienced similar challenges, I can attest to the transformative impact that appropriate housing can have on one’s quality of life. Now, living in ground-floor housing, I have seen significant improvements in my mobility and overall health.

‘My anxiety over the children injuring themselves has decreased significantly. While it is not a complete solution, the right living environment can indeed lead to profound and positive changes.

'The call for action is clear: the government must review and increase the funding for the housing adaptation grant scheme promptly. This will not only support the dignity and independence of our most vulnerable citizens but also pave the way for a more inclusive society.’